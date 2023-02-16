NPP Germany Communications Director announces burial of his late mother

The NPP Germany Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng has announced the final funeral rites for his late Mother Obaa Panin Eno Ama Boatemaa.

The ceremony is slated for Saturday 25th February 2023 at the Akumadan Methodist Park in the Ashanti Region.

The funeral is expected to draw hundreds of NPP supporters, families, friends and sympathizers of Nana Osei Boateng.

The bereaved family is respectfully inviting everyone to come and mourn with them.