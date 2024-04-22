NPP GERMANY Fully Supports Special Prosecutor To Deal With Rot At Scholarship Secretariat

NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

22—04—2024

MANASSEH’S FOURTH ESTATE MISCHIEF EXPOSED: SPECIAL PROSECUTOR ALREADY CRACKING THE WHIP AT THE SCHOLARSHIP SECRETARIAT—NPP GERMANY

The NPP GERMANY Branch acknowledges the commendable efforts of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in their relentless pursuit of justice and accountability in the face of alleged corruption at the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The recent revelation regarding the investigation into the operations of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat way back last year July 2023 long even before the series of publications by the Fourth Estate and Manasseh Azure Awuni, underscores the crucial role that institutions like the OSP play in upholding the principles of transparency and integrity in our society.

This once again goes a long way to demonstrate the Akufo-Addo government’s head-on measures against corruption.

For too long, reports of corruption and misuse of public resources have plagued the Scholarship Secretariat, undermining the aspirations of our people, particularly those who are most in need.

The alleged actions of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, favoring the privileged over the deserving, are not only unjust but also a betrayal of the trust bestowed upon them by the Ghanaian people.

We commend the vigilance of Ghanaians who, in their quest for accountability, called upon the OSP to investigate these disturbing allegations.

Their unwavering commitment to the ideals of fairness and equality serves as a testament to the strength of our democracy.

Their dedication to ensuring that justice is served exemplifies the spirit of public service and advocacy.

Today, we are faced with a critical issue that strikes at the heart of our nation’s values: the misuse of public resources meant for the betterment of our society.

The recent revelations from the Scholarship Secretariat seem a rather troubling pattern of favoritism and nepotism.

Instead of fulfilling its mandate to support academically talented but financially disadvantaged students, the Scholarship Secretariat has been found granting scholarships to influential individuals and the privileged elite.

This blatant disregard for fairness not only undermines the integrity of the scholarship program but also perpetuates, further deepen inequality in our society.

The revelation that millions of Ghana cedis have been spent on scholarships without proper oversight or accountability only adds to the urgency of the situation.

We cannot stand idle while the taxpayer money is squandered on schemes that benefit the few at the expense of the many.

Therefore, NPP GERMANY calls on the Special Prosecutor to delve into the fullest bottom of the case and get whoever is involved in this rot to face the law.

NPP GERMANY trusts the process and fully throws its weight behind the OSP in ensuring that those responsible for abusing their positions of power and betraying the trust of the Ghanaian people must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

NPP GERMANY urges all Ghanaians to demand nothing less than the highest standards of integrity and transparency from our public institutions since the future of our next generations depend on it.

In response to these calls for action, it is refreshing to note that the OSP has taken decisive steps to investigate the suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses within the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Their commitment to uncovering the truth and holding accountable those responsible for any wrongdoing is commendable.

As we await the outcome of this investigation, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to fighting corruption in all its forms.

Let us stand united in our demand for transparency, accountability, and justice.

Together, we can build a future where the resources of our nation are used for the betterment of all, not the enrichment of a few.

May our nation continue to prosper and thrive in the years to come.We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We say AYEEKOO, KUDOS to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the entire Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

We constantly remind Ghanaians on this note that we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by voting back the NDC and their INCOMPETENT John Mahama into the reigns of political power.

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director