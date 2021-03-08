The Supreme Court of Ghana on Thursday 4th March dismissed Mr. John Mahama and the NDC’s suit against the Electoral Commission and the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo challenging the validity of his declaration as President after the 2020 general elections.

Mr. John Mahama and the NDC have done numerous commentaries to explain their status and position on the judgment yet the NPP remains focused not to be dragged into petty issues that surround the verdict.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown leadership in all these matters even when he was in opposition. It is not much of a surprise that now, the NDC has resorted to fighting amongst themselves on insignificant matters. When a blind man leads, to go into the ditch is a surety. John Mahama has been a poor leader and lacks national character.

Congratulations to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party, and the entire Ghana for achieving this significant milestone once again. Our democracy has been tested yet it proves well-founded. Kudos to Ghana.

Long live Ghana, Nana Addo, and the NPP.

…Signed…

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.