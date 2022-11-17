NPP Germany lauds how Ewes and Ashantis merged cultures at Hogbetsotso Festival

The Germany branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has admired and commended the level of colourful cultures displayed by both Ashantis and Ewes at the recent grand celebration of the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival in the Volta region.*

The group led by its Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng released a statement on Thursday rallying behind the promotion of tribal unity in Ghana.

The NPP Germany Communications Director further cautioned Ghanaians against hate speech and tribal politics.

Below is the full statement:

ASHANTI AND EWE CULTURES MERGED IN A COLORFUL FESTIVAL IN HO HOBGETSOTSO

There are many outliers when it comes to cultural differences in the Ghanaian socio-cultural space. Mainly among these outliers are single individuals who seem to create the impression that tribes in Ghana hate other tribes.

That Akan have a feud with Ewes, Ewes have a feud with Gas, and so on and so forth. But the truth in all these is there once lived great people of great origins who fought for space and survival on this beautiful land of Ghana, later settled and made covenants to stay by boundaries and in peace.

It is very nauseating that today when cosmopolitanism has brought all of us from our various ends of the country to meet and work together, trade, build families and create relationships, some folks only seek to create disaffection among us.

Some have decided to ply this unfortunate road because it is politically beneficial for them and others for their own parochial interest. The actions of late president Jerry John Rawlings was very instrumental in carving this bad path.

His political success was mainly pivoted by his ability to pitch one tribe against the other and won many elections and many people. It was good for him and the NDC but the nation suffers the consequences.

It is important that what has happened between Asanteman and the Anlo people be emulated everywhere in the country. And in this unity forever be upheld.

God Bless Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Togbi Sri III.

…Signed….

Nana Osei Boateng,

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director