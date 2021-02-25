The ruling New Patriotic Party branch based in Germany, led by its Communications Director, Nana Boateng has lauded the successful delivery of COVID-19 Vaccines to Ghana on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Below is the full statement from the NPP Germany:

GHANA HAS TAKEN RECEIPT OF COVID-19 VACCINES, FIRST IN AFRICA TO DO SO.

The Republic of Ghana on Wednesday 24th February 2021 taken receipt of the first batch of COVAX covid19 vaccines for the fight against the virus in the country. The first batch consists of 600,000 vaccines.

Ghana has proven to be number one in Africa in a lot of things and one of such is the global war against Covid-19. The country made big strides by being one of the few countries to have applied science and technology towards defining the DNA of the virus, a study that has led to many discoveries on how to manage the Covid-19 cases. Ghana upon receiving the vaccines from WHO has already outlined where the first batch will be focused on.

Health professionals and many who are on the frontline fighting the virus are prioritized among other categories of people based on their work, such as security personnel, legislators as well as persons with infections and underlined ailments, and many others.

This is a country which had cried since the influx of cases of this viral infection, the deaths, the struggles, and frustrations. Today, we are grateful to the president for his steadfastness and efforts towards the ultimate victory over this pandemic.

The attitude of the government has been that of desperate efforts and constant commitment towards the fight. The battle has not been won yet but it’s the beginning of the end for the total annihilation of the pandemic God’s Grace.

The people of Ghana are forever grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his leadership in this war against Covid19.

Long live Ghana, Nana Addo, and the NPP.

…Signed…

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.