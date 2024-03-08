NPP GERMANY Mourns Hon. Dr. John Kumah; And Consoles The Entire NPP Elephant Party

NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

08—03—2024

DR. JOHN APONTUAH KUMAH WAS A FRIEND, A STEADFAST LEADER, AN UNWAVERING COMRADE TO NPP AND THE ENTIRE NATION—NPP GERMANY

With a tearful heart deeply torn asunder, NPP GERMANY mourns and honors a beloved friend, a stalwart leader, and a steadfast comrade the late DR. JOHN APONTUAH KUMAH, whose impact on our lives and nation will endure.

He was not just a politician; he was a beacon of hope, a champion of justice, and a tireless advocate for the marginalized and disenfranchised.

His dedication to public service knew no bounds, and his unwavering commitment to principles of equality and fairness inspired us all.

In the face of adversity, he remained resolute, standing tall against injustice and oppression.

His courage in the pursuit of truth was unwavering, and his integrity served as a guiding light for all who knew them.

But perhaps, John Kumah’s greatest legacy lies not in the policies he championed or the laws he helped enact, but in the countless lives he touched and the hearts he lifted.

Hon. John Kumah understood that true progress is measured not by political victories, but by the positive change we bring to the lives of others.

As we prepare to bid him farewell, let us not mourn his passing, but rather celebrate the remarkable life he lived and the profound impact he had on our world.

Though Hon. John Kumah may no longer walk among us, his infinite spirit will continue to inspire us, his legacy will endure, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved them.

He was more than just a father, husband, brother, or son. He was the cornerstone of our NPP party in the EJISU area, the one who held us together through life’s storms and celebrated with us during moments of joy.

His unwavering love and devotion were the guiding light that illuminated our path, nurturing us with wisdom, kindness, and understanding.

In the quiet moments shared around us or the laughter-filled gatherings during NPP Party activities, Hon. John Kumah’s presence radiated comfort and stability.

His words were a source of solace, his actions a testament to his selflessness. He taught us the value of integrity, hard work, and compassion, instilling in us the virtues that define true character.

Beyond his roles within our Elephant Party, he touched the lives of all who knew him. His generosity knew no bounds, his empathy boundless.

He possessed a rare ability to connect with others on a profound level, offering a listening ear, a comforting embrace, or a word of encouragement whenever it was needed most.

His legacy will endure through the countless memories we shared and the lessons he imparted. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the lives he touched and the love he shared.

Let us honor his memory by carrying forward the values he held dear, by cherishing each other as he cherished us, and by living each day with the same grace and dignity that he exemplified.

As we bid farewell to our beloved party man, let us take comfort in knowing that his love will always be with us, guiding us through life’s journey and reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world.

You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

PROFILE OF HON. DR. JOHN APONTUAH KUMAH

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the immediate past Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, was born on 4th August 1978.

He is a Lawyer and an Entrepreneur with over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

As the first chief executive officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Under his leadership, the programme trained 7,000 startups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support Programme and supported 1,350 beneficiaries with funds.Prior to working for government, Hon. Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm.

He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland.

Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS).

In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

It all began at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013.

He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013. As an Entrepreneur by birth, a Lawyer by Profession, a Politician by Choice, a Preacher by Divine Calling, he sees none of these as an accident, but a call to serve humanity.

He is a family man with six children, and married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah.

Rest in power, dear friend, father, husband and son.

You will be dearly missed, but your legacy will forever be etched in the annals of history.

NPP GERMANY ON THIS NOTE EXTENDS OUR BEST OF CONDOLENCES TO ALL HIS FRIENDS, LOVED ONES AND ALL PARTY MEMBERS, COMRADES OF THE GREAT ELEPHANT PARTY!!!

DAMIRIFA DUUEE!!

DUUEE!!!

DUUE, NE AMANEHUNU!!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director