NPP GERMANY Showers Praises On Bawumia Over New Digital Record Regime For New Babies

GHANA CARD FOR NEW BABIES: BAWUMIA CONTINUES HIS UNBEATABLE RUN IN GHANA’S DIGITALIZATION DRIVE—-NPP GERMANY

On Thursday 14th March 2024 at the Ga North Municipal Hospital in Accra, a very significant ceremony was held which has added to the giant strides in Ghana’s digitalization drive.

Digital Man, NPP Flagbearer and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has done it again.

This time around a collaborative effort by the Ghana Health Service, the Births and Deaths Registry and the National Identification Authority (NIA) has integrated systems that will help to keep records of all births in a more organised digital manner right from source.

The good news of it all is that new born babies will be given Ghana Cards right at birth.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the critical issue of the disjointed integration between birth records and national identity platforms.

According to him, gap poses significant risks to national security, voter registration, social services delivery, and governance, emphasizing the urgent need for cohesive systems.

The integrated Ghana Card at Birth system works by linking the mother’s record with the Ghana Card during the antenatal period.

So, when birth occurs in a health facility, it is captured in an electronic system.

The notification of the birth is sent to the Births and Deaths Registry system, which then issues a birth registration number and sends it back to the District Health Information System E-tracker or light wave.

Subsequently, the data of birth details and the birth registration number received from the Births and Deaths Registry is sent from the District Health Information System 2.

The E-tracker of light wave is then sent to the NIA with the picture of the mother, which is authenticated by the NIA as being a citizen.

A Ghana Card number is then generated for the baby and sent back to the health system.

A message is then sent to the mother to visit the nearest NIA and Births and Deaths Registry office to complete the process and get the card and birth certificate.

NPP GERMANY acknowledges that the digitalization of birth records offers several significant advantages. Digital birth records streamline the process of recording and accessing birth information, reducing paperwork and processing time for both individuals and administrative agencies.

NPP GERMANY believes the digitalization of national data records holds immense significance hence we fully support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on that score.

Digital records are easily accessible from anywhere with an internet connection, improving efficiency in accessing vital information for citizens, businesses, and government agencies.

Digital records allow for easier analysis of data trends, patterns, and insights, which can inform policy-making, resource allocation, and decision-making processes.

Let us further explore the numerous benefits of this landmark digitalization of birth records.

Digital records are less prone to errors compared to handwritten or paper-based systems, ensuring the accuracy of birth information for legal, medical, and administrative purposes.

Digital birth records can be accessed remotely by authorized individuals, facilitating quicker retrieval of information for various purposes such as obtaining identification documents, applying for benefits, or conducting genealogical research.

Properly implemented digital systems can offer enhanced security features such as encryption and access controls, safeguarding sensitive birth information from unauthorized access or tampering.

Digital birth records can be easily integrated with other electronic systems such as healthcare databases, census records, and government databases, enabling better coordination and data sharing among different agencies and departments.

Digital records can be stored in secure and redundant electronic archives, ensuring the long-term preservation and accessibility of vital birth information for future generations.

Overall, the digitalization of birth records improves efficiency, accuracy, accessibility, security, integration, and long-term preservation, making it a significant advancement in record-keeping practices.

While the initial investment in digitalization can be significant, in the long term, it often leads to cost savings through reduced storage, administrative, and operational expenses associated with paper-based systems.

Digital records can be backed up and replicated, providing resilience against natural disasters, fires, or other emergencies that could destroy physical records.

Digital systems can enhance transparency by providing easier access to public records, promoting accountability in government operations and fostering trust between citizens and government institutions.

Digital records can be designed to be interoperable, allowing different systems and agencies to share and exchange data seamlessly, improving coordination and collaboration across government entities.

Overall, the digitalization of national data records plays a crucial role in modernizing governance, enhancing service delivery, and fostering economic growth and development.

