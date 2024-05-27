NPP GERMANY Urges Nursing Trainees To Reward NPP By Voting Bawumia

In a passionate appeal, the Germany branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on nursing trainees across the country to express their gratitude for the payment of their allowance arrears and continuous benefit by voting for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming general elections on December 7th.

According to NPP GERMANY, the government’s recent move to settle outstanding allowances has been met with widespread relief and enthusiasm among nursing trainees.

It would be recalled that Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was confronted by a female final-year nursing student who said she had never received the government allowance (allawa) meant for students during a campaign event in the Bono Region.

NPP GERMANY posited that the payment of allowance arrears to nursing trainees has not only alleviated financial stress for many students but also become a focal point in the NPP’s election campaign.

This financial support, has been essential particularly, helping students to focus on their studies without the added stress of monetary challenges.

The beneficiary Nursing trainees, who form a significant portion of the student population, have since expressed their gratitude thanking government for finally addressing their welfare concerns.

The NPP Germany’s message underscores the party’s appeal to young voters, particularly those in critical training programs like nursing.

The call on nursing trainees is a strategic move, aiming to secure the votes of those directly impacted by recent timely government actions.

The party’s Germany branch has effectively linked this financial relief to the broader electoral appeal, urging students to show their gratitude through their votes. As Ghana heads to the polls, the impact of such appeals will be closely watched.

“For months, many students faced financial difficulties due to the delay in payments, which are crucial for their education and daily living expenses.

We understand the challenges you have faced over the past months, and we are glad that the government has addressed this critical issue,” a press release signed by NPP Communications Director, Nana Osei Boateng pointed out.

The release further added:

“The best way to show your appreciation for this support is to cast your vote for the NPP on December 7th. Your vote is not just for the allowances you receive today but for the continuous improvement and support of your education and future careers.

….The payment of these arrears comes as part of the NPP government’s broader efforts to enhance the healthcare sector by supporting its future workforce.

This initiative aligns with the NPP party’s commitment to improving healthcare services and infrastructure, a cornerstone of their campaign.”

The group further stated:

“As the election date approaches, the party is keen on highlighting its achievements and ongoing commitments to various sectors, including education and healthcare.

The upcoming elections are crucial, with major parties vying for the support of the populace amidst various socio-economic challenges.

The NPP, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been campaigning on a platform of continuity and progress, urging Ghanaians to give them another term to continue their development projects and policy implementations.

The NPP is intensifying its outreach to various voter groups, emphasizing the tangible benefits of our governance.”

Below is the full press release:

NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

27—05—2024

THE BEST FORM OF GRATITUDE IS TO VOTE FOR THE NPP ON DECEMBER 7TH TO ENJOY MORE—NPP GERMANY TELLS NURSING TRAINEES

On this note, we will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote NPP and break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We Say KUDOS to Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and their government!!!

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director