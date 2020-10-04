Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Sunday resumed his Greater Accra tour with a visit to the Odododiodio constituency and urged the electorate to reject the National Democratic Congress in the December polls.

He said anytime the NDC was in power, the economy collapses and there is widespread unemployment.

However, the NPP government epitomises progress and buoyant economy, creation of jobs and innovative ideas to transform lives.

Vice President Bawumia addressed enthusiastic NPP supporters and sympathizers at Korle Wokon, amid shouts of “Four more for Nana to do more.”

The Vice President also paid a courtesy call on Sarki Kabiru Kadri English at Fa-adar Sarkin Hawasana Ankara at Zongo Lane.

Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo-led government had constructed 12 Astro Turfs as against two by the previous government while 29 of them were ongoing across the country, of which two were in the Odododiodio constituency.

He urged the electorate to vote for Nii Lante Bannerman, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the December polls to snatch the seat from the NDC’s candidate Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Dr Bawumia said Ghanaians were witnessing much better governance and leadership under President Akufo-Addo’s government with many flagship initiatives, including One-District, One-Factory, One –Constituency, One-Ambulance, Free Senior High School, Nation Builders Corps, and Planting for Food and Jobs.

The Vice President indicated that because of the fulfilment of about 80 per cent of the NPP 2016 electioneering campaign promises with more ongoing projects, Ghanaians could trust the NPP government with four more years to deliver more developmental projects.

Dr Bawumia outlined some policies and programmes the Akufo-Addo-led government intended to implement when given the nod in the December 7 elections.

They include the National Transport Recapitalization Scheme, Leasing programme to enable commercial drivers to own new vehicles, Tertiary Students Loan Scheme for university students to receive loans and pay it after completion of school and National Rent Allowance Scheme for workers to rent decent accommodation and later be deducted from their salaries and expand the Free Senior High School policy.

Nii Lante Bannerman, the NPP candidate, on his part, said when given the nod, he would refurbish the Jamestown Abbatoir.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for him since he had personally funded many developmental projects with his own money and promised to do more.