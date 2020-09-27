The Chiefs in the Dormaa Traditional Area have commended the Akufo-Addo led government for keeping faith with Dormaaman since assuming office in 2017.

At a durbar of Chiefs and people at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West Constituency, Barima Dei Kusi Gyabaah, Dormaa Ankobeahene, speaking on behalf of the Chiefs, said Dormaaman had benefitted immensely from Akufo-Addo’s government in terms of the number of appointees and infrastructural development.

“Since your government came into office, you have significantly helped and improved Dormaaman,” the Dormaa Ankobeahene said.

“The IGP is from Dormaa, the Army Commander is from Dormaa, the Minister of Health, whom the President told us plays a key role in his government, is from Dormaa, the Brong Ahafo Minister is from Dormaa and Mr. Vice President, your own spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako, who has been so supportive of you, is also an illustrious son of Dormaa.”

The Chiefs added that apart from the honour done Dormaaman with the high-profile appointments, the Akufo-Addo government had undertaken a lot of developmental projects for the community since 2017.

“We are benefitting from Free SHS, you have built asphalt roads in Dormaa, Dormaaman is benefitting from the Agriculture school you have recently built, a police post and was opened here.

“As for school buildings, you have built a lot in Dormaaman. You have also built a stadium in Dormaa, which is quiet impressive.”

“This means your government has been faithful with us,” the Chief told Vice President Bawumia.

While expressing their appreciation to the government, the Chief requested for more developmental project in the area.

“Dormaaman is very big; it is made up of Abisem, Bomaa and Dormaa and we have about five districts under Dormaa so Dormaaman plays important role in the country. Dormaa is particularly significant in the new Bono Region.”

“We still have challenges, which we call on the government to continue to support us,” he added.

He said some of the communities lacked good roads and appealed to the natives of Dormaaman in government to also contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

Vice President Bawumia expressed the government’s gratitude to the Chiefs and people of Dormaa for their support, and assured them of government’s commitment to spread more development to the area.

He said contractors were already on ITE and urged them to continue to support President Akufo-Addo to retain power for a second term so that he could continue the good works.