NPP Government performed creditably in Hohoe – MCE

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had performed creditably in all developmental spheres in the Hohoe Constituency since 2017.

“When we are talking about development, no government can be compared to the NPP government in Hohoe Constituency. I am not lying, we have done well, we will continue to do it and make sure those who have eyes will see it unless they don’t want to.”

He said for the past four years, the developmental status of Hohoe had tripled than decades it was ruled and managed adding that “look at our roads, our modern market and the new stadium.”

Mr Ofori who addressed delegates at this year’s Annual Delegates Conference of the Party held in Hohoe urged the delegates to propagate the many developmental projects the Party had brought to the Constituency.

He said the government’s numerous projects had span to all aspects including sports, education, health, economy and life-improving interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs Programmes were unprecedented.

The MCE commended the delegates for voting for Mr John-Peter Amewu as the MP as proof to show that the government and the Member of Parliament had performed well.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the Party said the Conference was in line with Article 7 clause 27 of the Party’s Constitution.

He said the Constituency was no longer an orphan Constituency due to the tireless works by delegates and constituents to achieve the historical milestone of the Party winning the seat since it was not won on a silver platter.

The Chairman said there was the need to protect, nurture and maintain the achievement to reap its full benefits and appealed to delegates to eschew politics of disparaging comments, politics of divisiveness and winner takes all to consolidate their hard-won victory.

He said “we know we are living in difficult times where job opportunities for the youth are difficult to get coupled with Covid-19 pandemic and its associated problems. We know how fantastic the expectations of the teeming youth are. However, we have somebody to trust.”

Mr Kondobrey said Mr Amewu was the trusted one who could do it since he was doing what “Napoleon cannot do” and was grateful for his passion and drive to transform Hohoe for inter-generational equity.

He said urged delegates to remain resolute, be patient while they waited for their turn and advised them to desist from unacceptable behaviours, remarks and attitudes that would divide the party and bring it into disrepute.

The Chairman also thanked the President for the numerous economic and social interventions he continued to make for the country.

He said as the Municipality awaits a new MCE to steer affairs, it was their prayer and hope that whoever is chosen would collaborate with the party to guarantee sustainable peace and unity which would trigger development for the youth at the grassroots level.

Mr Kondobrey noted that from now till 2024, they all had roles to play by ensuring that they retained the Hohoe Constituency and also broke the eight-year tenure of office at the national level.

Mr Thompson Adoboe, Assistant Constituency Secretary said the membership of the Party in the Constituency continued to grow as compared to the past through initiatives of executives, coordinators who had embarked on massive membership drive enrol more people.

He said the Party in collaboration with the office of the MP had established a communication route to keep touch with the grassroots and constantly interact with constituents for a swift response to their concerns.

The Assistant Secretary said the Party had received proposals from members for review and possible amendments of the party’s constitution which would be tabled for deliberations and possible resolution for adoption towards shaping the structures and functionality of the constitution.

Mr Adoboe said the proposals received were the election of all positions at the Constituency level, the proper definition of roles and powers of all elective positions, that functional executive should be clearly stated and defined as well as effective monitoring and coordination.

He said the Party would also embark on a membership enrolment plan by registering and issuing new cards to members from October 2021 to January 2022 and entreated all stakeholders to get involved.

Mr Adoboe said elections of various positions such as polling station executives, electoral area coordinators would be held from February, March and April next year.