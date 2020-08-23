The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to construct a harbour and an airport in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast should Ghanaians renew their mandate to run the affairs of the country for the second term.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who disclosed this at the launch of the Party’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday, underscored the importance of an airport and said it was critical in boosting tourism and development in the Region.

“For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you, we are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical that we do that,” he announced.

“An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It is a real tourist hub and between Greater Accra and Kumasi, you have a triangle that really is a hub for economic activities, you can build railway lines between them and it’s a major growth pole if we put an airport here to drive infrastructural growth,” he added.

It would be recalled that in March this year, some residents of Cape Coast hit the streets with a “No Airport No Vote” protest to push for the construction of an international airport to create more job opportunities.

However, commenting on the issue, the President in a media interview during his recent visit to the Region mentioned that such a request would have to be thoroughly thought through since there were airports in Accra and Takoradi.

It therefore came as a surprise to many residents and as such were sceptical about the announcement.

Sone resident at the launch, in an interview with the GNA said the government should come clear of the promise because they were looking forward to it.

But Dr Bawumia was emphatic that the Party’s Second term in office will bring that promise to fruition.

He also hinted that the Eastern Rail line and the Ghana-Burkina line, the Boankora inland port, the Bupei Port and the Atuabo Port would also be duly constructed in the next term of the NPP government.

According to the Vice President, the NPP government had achieved 80 percent of its 2016 manifesto promises, saying their massive achievement was unparalleled in the history of Ghana.

“We have over 300 achievements in the first three years. If you look at the manifesto, you will see that we have achieved 80 percent of our promises”.

“That is massive for any government in its first term. When you look at these achievements, you realise that sector by sector we have really performed much better than the previous NDC government,” he said.