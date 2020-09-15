The Concern Voter Movement (CVM) has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian is employed in a decent working environment with a well-paid salaries.

The CVM said the youth of Ghana deserved better than the business of Okada riding for a living.

A statement signed by Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, President and Founder of the CVM and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said most of the youth were Okada riders because of lack of jobs and the next Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has committed much resources to the establishment of one-district-one-factory under Public-Private Partnership to provide jobs for them.

It said the successful completion of the policy would give an opportunity to Ghanaians including; Okada riders to work in those established factories that could still operate the motorcycle in the delivery unit of the factories under 1D1F as Professional Dispatch Riders with better income.

The statement accused the previous administration that enacted a law to ban Okada business in Ghana now turning round to give hopes of its legalization.

It said: “It is important to point out that, the Akufo-Addo led government has already started a consultative process and engagement with the Okada riders to see how best they can earn a living while waiting for the 1D1F across all the districts in Ghana.

“As it stands now Okada riders go about their business without any form of intimidation from the NPP government,” the statement added.

It said most Okada riders could take advantage of the NPP government’s policies such as Planting for food and Jobs, Rearing for food and jobs and the Free SHS.

The statement said that while the NPP government believed in building a modern society coupled with solid economic development, the largest opposition party was bent on sending the country onto the path of retrogression.

It said the youth who were currently working as Okada riders would stand a great chance of working in the factories created by President Akufo-Addo with a better salary and condition of service.