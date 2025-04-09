NPP Halts Party ID Card Issuance Amid Concerns Over Coordination

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended the issuance of party identification cards nationwide following growing concerns over inconsistencies and poor coordination in the ongoing distribution process.

In a directive issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and addressed to Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, the leadership cited a lack of structure and uniformity that, it said, threatens the integrity of the party’s identification system.

The memo, dated 8 April, noted that the fragmented approach had raised “significant concerns among various regions, constituencies, and Members of Parliament,” prompting the party to take immediate corrective action.

“To uphold the legitimacy and security of our operations, I hereby direct an immediate suspension of all Party ID card issuances until further notice,” the statement read.

The General Secretary emphasized that the decision is necessary to ensure a transparent, harmonised, and credible identification process. He assured stakeholders that further guidelines would be issued in due course to chart a clearer path forward.

The party has called on all regional and constituency executives to comply with the directive, describing their cooperation as “expected and deeply appreciated.”

The suspension comes as part of broader internal efforts aimed at strengthening the party’s structural integrity and reinforcing transparency in its administrative operations.