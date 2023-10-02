NPP has a big chance to win 2024 elections with Bawumia – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has stated that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is chosen as the party’s flagbearer, the party has a high chance of winning the 2024 general elections.

He claimed that if the Vice President leads them, the ruling party has a better chance of maintaining power.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko stated that the party’s message was made plain at the Super Delegates conference and that Bawumia’s leadership gave the party a much greater chance in the upcoming general elections.

“The party has spoken, and it’s an indicator, in some ways, and in my view, that shows where the party will be going. If one wants to be political or see things as they actually are, like for me, I was certain that’s what was going to happen.

“It’s not a matter of wanting, but… With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I believe our prospects of winning the national elections will be much better. I’m saying that firmly. I personally think it is better for the party, and that’s the best decision the party has made, based on what party members have decided and what they suggested, “Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Accra-based Original TV.

On November 4, 2023, the NPP will conduct its last Delegates Conference to choose a flagbearer and, if necessary, a presidential candidate for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.