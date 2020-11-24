The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no female parliamentary candidate, contesting the 2020 polls in the Bono East Region.

In all the party has 11 candidates vying for the various parliamentary seats and already has five out of the 11 parliamentary seats in the region.

The contestants are Mr Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, 42, the Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development is contesting for the Techiman South constituency seat. He is a native of Techiman and holds Masters of Arts in Politics and International Relations, Nottingham University, United Kingdom (UK).

The NPP incumbent MP for the constituency, Mr Henry Yeboah Yiadom Boachie stepped down for the Deputy Minister during the NPP parliamentary primaries.

This is the first time Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, 50, a banker, and a native of Kintampo, and the current Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive is contesting the Kintampo North constituency seat. He holds a Master of Science (MSc), University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Mr Alexander Gyan, 40, is a teacher by profession, and the Kintampo South District Chief Executive. He is a native of Ampoma and holds first Degree from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and he is contesting the Kintampo South constituency seat for the first time.

Major (rtd) Derrick Oduro, 62, and incumbent MP is contesting the Nkoranza North constituency seat. He is a native of Dromankese and he holds a Master degree from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC). He is also contesting the seat for the third time.

In the Nkoranza South constituency, Mr Charles Konadu-Yiadom, 52, a banker, and a native of Bredi number one and incumbent MP is contesting the Nkoranza South constituency seat for the second time. He also holds Master of Arts in Democracy and Governance, University of Cape Coast.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, 51, is the incumbent MP for Atebubu-Amantin constituency, and the Bono East Regional Minister and he is contesting the seat for the second time after he snatched it from the NDC in Election 2016. He is a native of Atebubu and holds Masters of Arts in Conflicts, Peace and Security, KAIPTC.

For Mr Stephen Jalulah, 45, and the Pru West District Chief Executive, this is his first time appearing on the ballot for the Pru West parliamentary seat. He hails from Saboba and holds MSc, Lulea University of Technology, Sweden.

Mr Joseph Kwaku, 44, holds first degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He is the parliamentary candidate for Pru East constituency and this is his first appearance. He is native of Yeji.

Mr Joseph Kumah, 36, is a businessman and the parliamentary candidate for the Sene West constituency. He contested and lost the seat in election 2016. He is a native Kwame- Danso and he holds Masters of Arts, University of Sunderland, UK.

For the first time Mr Nicholas Bitagan Luchoun, 45, and a native of Saboba is contesting the Sene East constituency seat. He is a businessman and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Procurement.

Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, 40, the Deputy Bono East Regional Minister is the incumbent MP for Techiman North constituency. He is a teacher and he hails from Aworowa. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Central University College.