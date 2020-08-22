Mr Jonh Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the party’s record in delivering on its manifesto promises is unparalleled in the country.

“The people of Ghana know that when we promise, we deliver”, he stressed while assuring the party’s commitment to honour all its manifesto promises going into the 2020 elections in December.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto at the New Examination Centre of the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, Mr Boadu said in three and half years of the NPP led administration, almost all of its flagship manifesto promises made in 2016 were completed.

The event is held on the theme “Leadership of service, protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all”.

He added that the second manifesto would seek to consolidate the economic transformation gains made in the first term of the NPP government and implored all Ghanaians to maintain the party for more progress and development.

With their track record, Mr Boadu expressed confidence, that Ghanaians would vote for the NPP to continue the transformation of the country.

He said the opposition NDC had nothing better to offer Ghanaians, the reason for its inability to launch its manifesto.

Mr Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the NPP said the NPP government had kept faith with the people of Ghana and had fulfilled to a large extent its campaign promises.

He described the party’s 2020 manifesto as the one that would provide leadership of service and a continued vision for the renewal of its mandate to take the country to the Promised Land.

Present at the ceremony held under strict covid-19 protocols is the Vice President, Mr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare and Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.