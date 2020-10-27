Mr Awal Mohammed, Public Relations Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven to be the best party for Zongos despite their loyalty to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the years.

He said policies and programmes of the NPP had impacted the lives of people in Zongos more than any other party in the political history of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said Zongos had consistently rewarded the NDC with votes without anything in return.

“If you look at the electoral fortunes of the two parties, the NDC has been winning Zongos since 1992. The least Zongos give NDC is two million votes in any election, but what do they have to show”, he asked.

He said the NDC had taken the loyalty of the Zongos for granted and it was time to punish the party for paying lip service in terms of addressing the numerous challenges in Zongo communities.

He said the NPP was the only party that took deliberate steps to develop Zongos and bridge the gap between Zongos and other parts of the country.

“The establishment of the Zongo Development Fund to specifically tackle challenges in zongos and inner cities is a mark of a government committed to improving the lives of people of Zongo”, he stated.

Peculiar challenges in Zongo communities such as sanitation, education and health infrastructure, he noted, were being addressed out of the GHC 50 million earmarked purposely for Zongo development.

“The NPP has done a lot for Zongos and remains committed to investing in the human resource in such areas to improve livelihoods in the long term”, Mr. Mohammed noted.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had done extremely well in the last four years and deserved another term to build on the solid foundation he had built in all sectors of the economy.

He was hopeful that Ghanaians would endorse the second term bid of the President considering how his leadership had impacted millions of lives in his first term.