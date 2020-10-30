Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, says that President Akufo-Addo has indicated that NPP is a government interested in the development of the masses and therefore needs a confirmation to realise his vision for Ghana.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government had also shown leadership and the capability in moving Ghana’s development to a record high and added that “we need another four more years to continue what we have started”.

Dr Bawumia, who made this statement at separate gatherings in parts of the Eastern Region, said the NPP had fulfilled all the promises made in 2016 and so deserved another term to consolidate gains made so far.

The Vice President was at Asuogyaman, Upper Manya, Yilo and Manya Krobo areas on the last working day, of his three- day working visit to the Eastern Region, to canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates.

Vice President, Dr Bawumia, said Ghanaians didn’t need a change come December 7, but rather a vote to renew the mandate of another term for the NPP and appealed to the electorates not to take the strides in Ghana’s development agenda back, by voting for the NDC.

Dr Bawumia said the NDC failed woefully to create equal opportunities for the people across the regions and added that the Krobo areas were a strong supporter of the NDC, yet had little to show in terms of development.

He reiterated that government would institute a special educational loan and build model Senior High Schools for the zongo communities across the entire region, to change the perception about the Zongo communities.

The Vice President said the second term of the NPP would see massive development in the educational sectors and investments in industrialization to create jobs for the teeming youth and made a passionate appeal for votes for the NPP.

The chiefs of the various towns and communities he visited commended government for fulfilling their promises and called for the construction of more schools, dormitories and health facilities and FastTrack construction of roads in their respective areas.

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia later cut sod for the construction of the 10.1 kilometre Koforidua-Nyamekrom-Supiriso Road in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.