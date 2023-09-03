NPP has Zero track record of responsible governance – Alhaji Sinare

The immediate past National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress and former Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Alhaji Said Sinare has posited that the NPP as a political party has not progressed beyond the rationale of its ideological origins but rather turned out to be a mere ballot paper alternative to the NDC and the entire nation so far as the development of the country is concerned.

In a Facebook post, Alhaji Said Sinare stated that, After nearly seven years in power, the NPP has no ideological identity, no policy coherence, and no track record of responsible governance that would address the plights of Ghanaians.

The party has remained an embarrassing ideological proposition and oddity to the people of this country, he said

His comments follow his position on the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP held on August 26th,2023 where Alhaji Bawumia emerged as the winner.

According to him, the emergence of Dr.Bawumia in the recent primaries has authentic his position as the party being mere ballot paper alternative.

He said he had seen it as a gross political error electing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the super delegates conference of the NPP after he had plunged this country into an economic quagmire, seeing as the head of the economic management team of the country, the central bank for the first time in Ghana’s history, building an office complex worth over USSD250m after recording a historic loss of over ghs60bn, whiles ordinary Ghanaian doesn’t have the purchasing power to afford just a square meal a day.

The founder of Zongo for NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare who combed the length and breadth of the country and spent his energy and resources just to ensure President Mahama secured the needed and expected Muslim votes in the 2020 general elections has said the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama will defeat anyone presented by the New patriotic party saying that the NPP as a political party has nothing to offer Ghanaians.

Appealing to Ghanaians to return his National Democratic Congress to power, the founder of Zongo for NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare mentioned that it was important for Ghanaians to pitch their tent with formidable National Democratic Congress’s John Dramani Mahama that has the currency of rescuing the country from her current travails.