The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held a one-day ‘Tema Dream Conference’ in Tema East with a call on the party faithful to propagate the achievements of the President, and Member of Parliament for the area.

The conference brought together party members clad in NPP paraphernalia who danced to party songs and listened to speeches from some deputy ministers and party chiefs at the Kplejootsoshishi at Tema Newtown.

Mr Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, MP for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport, charged party members to get fully involved in the political campaign by selling the gains of the NPP to the public especially those in the constituency.

“Everybody have a responsibility to retain the party, and project our works in the constituency so we can meet our 60,000 votes winning target, ”he said.

According to him, as part of the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the government had provided infrastructure, especially such as roads and in health and education sectors, adding that Tema had received a number of those projects.

He announced that it was his vision to complement the government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by dedicating some of his share of the common fund to provide skills training for the local youth.

He said it was important for the youth to acquire skills to empower them economically and depend on the big companies for jobs because they did not have vacancies.

To empower women in his constituency, parliamentary candidate for the NPP, said when retained, he would liaise with savings and loans companies to provide loans to market women, and those in small scale businesses to enlarge their businesses.