NPP in Sunyani East refutes allegations against MP on NDC primaries

The Sunyani East Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refuted allegations levelled against Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for supporting Mr Seid Mubarak to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Mr Mubarak defeated Mr Kwabena Asuama, a legal practitioner in the keenly contested parliamentary primaries of the NDC conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission in the constituency held at the Sunyani Jubilee Park.

A press statement issued and signed by Mr Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the NPP said “it is untrue that the MP was caught and sacked from the Jubilee Park for paying money to delegates at the NDC primaries in favor of lawyer Kwabena Asuama”.

“The allegations being peddled in the quarters of the NDC in a palpable lie, and a calculated propaganda weapon machinated by the assigns of the Parliamentary candidate-elect of the NDC”, a copy of the statement indicated.

“The MP who is also the presumptive candidate of the NPP in the constituency would not and had no reason to have supported any of the candidates in the NDC parliamentary or Presidential primaries”, it added.

It explained “ the MP was not even in the country at that time, let alone being at the venue of the elections as widely championed by Mr Mubarak and his team. He was even on a national assignment outside the shores of Ghana and for the avoidance of doubt; the MP is still Nigeria performing a national function in the ECOWAS Parliament ”.

The statement said “the only period the MP saw Mr Asuama was a few weeks ago when they both met at a function organized by the Wangara community, where he (Asuama) approached the MP who was seated close to the chiefs and Imams of the Wangara community to greet him”.

It said the MP had chalked significant successes in the constituency “so much so that, it has always worked for him as evident in his previous elections”, and called on the NDC and its Sunyani East Parliamentary candidate-elect to eschew the “obnoxious propaganda” and conduct a clean and decorous political campaign.

The constituency has 34 electoral areas and the MP’s projects an initiatives are spread everywhere, glaring for everybody to see, i stated, saying “the MP has carved for himself a strong and befitting reputation than to involve in this petty actions or a certain NDC elections that holds no bearing or threat to him”.

However, the statement congratulated Mr Mubarak on his victory, and expressed the hope that he would conduct a healthy political campaign of ideas, devoid of “lies and chronic propaganda”.

……………………………………………………

Dennis Peprah

Editor

Ghana News Agency