NPP Is Incomparable In The Delivery Of Social Intervention Policies – Nkrabea Effah Dartey

A private legal practitioner, Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no match when it comes to the implementation of social intervention programmes aimed at enhancing the lives of less privileged Ghanaians.

According to him, despite the party’s centre right ideology, it has implemented more social intervention programmes than any other political party, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which touts itself as social democrats.

Citing examples, the former law maker said when President John Agyekum Kufuor was in office he was able to establish National Health Insurance, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), Capitation Grant and the Ghana School Feeding Programme, and National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) among others.

According to him, the NPP is rooted in rich tradition and strong principles and values which were relevant in the pre-independence era, relevant during the times of independence and its aftermath, and even more relevant today and forever.

“The fact that we are the only political tradition in the country that have survived all Republics in pre and post-independence Ghana including the most cancerous dictatorial regimes and have stood the test of time, can only be a vindication of the richness and greatness of our political tradition. A tradition that was not built around individuals but strong principles and values,”Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original TV.

He said the longer the NPP manages Ghana, “the more social interventions like free education and improved healthcare, the more the private sector will expand with jobs for the youth.”

He also stated that the party was proud of the role its forerunners, founders, members, sympathisers and adherents played in contributing to enhancing the rule of law and expanding the ambit of freedoms of speech, association, movement and non-discrimination by virtue of status, gender, religion and ethnic background.