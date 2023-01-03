NPP is poised to implement formidable campaign to “break the eight”

The Central Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to implement a formidable campaign to “break the eight” in the upcoming election in 2024.

It revealed that it had laid down well-structured measures and policies at all levels to maintain power to change the fortunes of the country.

Mr Richard Takyi-Mensah, the Regional Secretary of the NPP who made the remarks said the party had the desire to create a good environment for citizens and businesses to thrive to stabilize the economy for the benefits of all.

He was addressing journalists at a press soirée, organised by the party to appreciate the work of the media.

Mr Takyi-Mensah said the NPP had initiated a lot of credible policies in favour of the media including the repeal of criminal libel and the Media Capacity Building and Enhancement Programme.

The Government, he said, under the NPP party is working tirelessly to make the systems work.

Mr Takyi-Mensah therefore called on all journalists to be circumspect in their reportage and highlight the good works of the government

He urged the media to ensure fairness and be neutral in their reports to avoid misunderstanding in the minds of the populace.

Mr Takyi-Mensah appealed to morning show hosts to be careful with some comments which tend to tarnish the image and reputation of prominent personalities in the country.

Mr Michael Arthur-Dadzie, Former Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, highlighting some cases of defamation, urged journalists to cross check their facts before publication to avoid prosecution.

He urged the show hosts to exhibit absolute neutrality on their shows and write ups and regulate programmess that could cause chaos and confusion in the country.

Mr Robert Kutin Jnr, the Regional Chairman of the NPP, praised journalists in the Region for supporting the developmental agenda of the Region and urged them to continue to propagate the good works of the government.

He was hopeful that the cordial relations between the party and the media wouldl be further strengthened.

For his part, Mr David Yarboi Tetteh, the Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) called for a strengthened collaboration between the Party and the Media.