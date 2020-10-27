The New Patriotic Party (NPP)in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency has launched “Coastal Elephants”, a social club, to campaign for the Party along the coastal belt in the Greater Accra Region for victory in the December polls.

The club has been mandated to engage the indigenes and inform the public on the values and developmental programmes of the NPP.

It has Mr Nikoi Listowel and Doris Kwartemaa as President and Vice President respectively; Mr Jones Asante, Second Vice President, Reuben Sackey, Felicia Duho, and Jacob Neequaye, as Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Treasurer respectively.

Mr Listowel in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the club had outlined several activities that would be undertaken along the beaches such as the branding of the beaches, clean-up exercises, engagement with fisher-folks, and community-based organisations.

He said they would educate the locals on the disbursement of soft loans to fishmongers and fishermen by Government to support their businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Coastal Development Authority Credit Union.

Mr Listowel said the Government had also put in place social interventions that would eradicate poverty among coastal communities by giving out outboard motors at reduced prices to fishermen to boost their trade.

“We are very sure that with our activities in the coastal communities we will win more votes for the NPP to renew its mandate to continue with its good works,” he said.

Madam Joyce Zampare, the Deputy National Communication Officer of the NPP swore the leaders of the Coastal Elephants into offices.

Present were; Mr Emmanuel Clottey, NPP Director of Research and Elections, and Mr Sylvester Tetteh, the Parliamentary Candidate for the area.