NPP Launches Committee to Investigate 2024 Election Loss, Appoints New Leadership for Parliamentary Caucus

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched an 11-member committee tasked with investigating the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Chaired by former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye, the committee is expected to conduct an in-depth analysis of the party’s internal dynamics, campaign strategies, and broader issues that contributed to its electoral loss.

The committee has been given three months to complete its review and submit its findings to the NPP’s National Council. The terms of reference outlined by Justin Frimpong Kodua, the party’s General Secretary, include evaluating the party’s internal election processes, reviewing the overall campaign strategy, identifying key factors that led to the loss, and proposing actionable solutions to strengthen the party for future elections.

The 2024 general elections marked a significant shift in Ghana’s political landscape. Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) triumphed, securing 6,328,397 votes (56.55% of the valid votes), while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP earned 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). Mahama’s victory also saw the NDC clinching a parliamentary majority, with over 180 seats, including several constituencies that had previously been held by the NPP.

In the wake of this defeat, the NPP has made several strategic leadership appointments within its parliamentary caucus. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been appointed as the new leader of the NPP’s Minority Caucus in the Ninth Parliament, effective January 7, 2025. Patricia Appiagyei will remain as Deputy Leader, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh retains his position as Chief Whip. Additionally, Habib Iddrisu has been elevated to First Deputy Minority Whip, and Davis Opoku will serve as Second Deputy Minority Whip.

These appointments are seen as part of the NPP’s efforts to strengthen its opposition role and regroup for future political contests. With leadership changes and the internal review underway, the NPP is looking to address the challenges that led to its defeat and realign itself for the political battles ahead.