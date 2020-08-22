Call it a show of prestige and grandeur as stalwarts of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and foot soldiers, smartly dressed in their party colours, thronged the University of Cape Coast’s New Examination Centre for the election 2020 Manifesto

It was almost a competitive display when young beautiful ladies, in their jeans trousers and T-Shirts, moved in pairs to exhibit the well-decorated elephant attires as the old confidently moved around, reflecting the present and future of the Elephant Family and Ghana as a whole.

Even some toddlers, who accompanied their parents, were beautifully dressed in the NPP colours; tight-fitted-blue jeans and T- Shirts with caps and shoes to match.

Trees, electricity poles along the venue, vehicles and roadside furniture are a sight to behold as they are draped in the NPP colours, while beautifully decorated horses paraded the venue with the riders engaging in displays to the admiration of onlookers.

The principal streets of the Cape Coast Metropolis as well as the Takoradi-Accra Highway have not been spared of the colours of the NPP.

Also at the venue, dozens of photographers are seen busily competing for attention to take photographs of party bigwigs, friends and relatives at the grounds.

Radio and television stations from Greater Accra, Ashanti and other Regions, have pitched camps to cover the event live.

Meanwhile, traders are doing brisk business displaying party wares and paraphernalia for sale, as some of them confirmed unprecedented sales they made to the Ghana News Agency.

The paraphernalia included;, hats, fans, slippers, hand bands, scarfs, key holders, flags and T- shirts.

Madam Beatrice Adade, a trader, told the GNA that: “I started recording increased sales since the President began his three-day tour of the Region because I follow him wherever he goes. My wares finished this morning and I am selling that of my friend.”

She said the NPP T-Shirts, wristbands and flags were the most patronised.

In addition, food vendors including; waakye, porridge, fried yam, Khebab, fante Kenkey and fried fish also expressed delight with the increase in sales.

Checks also indicated that many of the hotels in the metropolis were fully booked up.

The Central Region is regarded by political analysts as a major determinant of the outcome of the country’s general election, as the party swept 19 of its 23 Constituency seats during December 2016 polls.

The NPP also won massive votes for its then Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which saw his emphatic victory over his opponents.

