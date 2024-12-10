NPP Lawmaker Blames Retention of Ken Ofori-Atta for 2024 Election Loss

The fallout from Ghana’s 2024 General Election continues to spark debate within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with some high-profile party members reflecting on the factors that contributed to their crushing defeat.

One such figure, Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi, has singled out the party’s decision to retain Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister until February 2024 as a key factor in the NPP’s loss. In an interview with Randy Abbey on Good Morning Ghana, Antwi criticized the move, suggesting that the party’s failure to address public discontent with Ofori-Atta’s handling of the economy contributed to the party’s poor performance at the polls.

“Keeping Ken Ofori-Atta in the post until February 2024 meant that we were not listening to the very people who voted for us, and therefore, we didn’t deserve their vote in 2024,” Antwi said.

His comments come after years of economic challenges under Ofori-Atta’s leadership. Ghana has faced high inflation, a sharp depreciation of the currency, and a ballooning debt crisis, all of which were prominent issues during the election. While many Ghanaians, including some party members, had called for Ofori-Atta’s removal, the NPP leadership continued to back him, a decision Antwi argues alienated voters.

The MP also highlighted voter apathy as a major factor in the NPP’s defeat. He noted that a significant portion of the party’s base abstained from voting due to frustration and disillusionment with the party’s leadership. “Almost a third of registered voters did not visit their polling stations to vote due to apathy. This is a stark reminder that leadership must be responsive to the people’s needs, or else they will simply disengage from the political process,” Antwi added.

His comments reflect growing internal criticism of the NPP’s approach to governance and the failure to address the economic concerns that dominated the election campaign. The party’s loss in the 2024 elections has prompted many within the ranks to reflect on what went wrong and how the party can rebuild for the future.