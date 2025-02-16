NPP Lawmaker Pushes for Unity Through “Open-Door” Policy Ahead of 2028 Elections

Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is facing renewed calls to mend internal rifts and broaden its support base as it gears up for a contentious 2028 general election.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Damango and a prominent party figure, has publicly urged NPP leadership to adopt an “open-door policy” to reintegrate disillusioned members and even court disaffected rivals from opposition ranks.

Speaking in a televised interview with Accra-based Pan African TV, Jinapor framed inclusivity as both a pragmatic and strategic necessity. “Political party work is a game of numbers,” he asserted, emphasizing that the NPP’s ongoing reorganization phase presents a critical window to welcome back those who had drifted away due to grievances or apathy. His appeal targets not only former members but also extends to dissatisfied supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana’s main opposition party.

“From polling stations to national leadership, we must create mechanisms to reintegrate everyone—those who feel disenchanted, disgruntled, or simply disengaged,” Jinapor said. “This isn’t just about loyalty; it’s about survival.” His remarks come amid simmering tensions within the NPP, including fallout from recent primaries and debates over the party’s direction ahead of its bid to “break the eight”—a slogan referencing its goal to secure a third consecutive term, a feat no Ghanaian party has achieved under the Fourth Republic.

Political analysts view Jinapor’s push as a calculated move to address vulnerabilities. The NPP has faced criticism over perceived elitism and exclusionary tactics, with some grassroots members accusing leadership of sidelining dissenters. A 2023 survey by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) found that 34% of NPP sympathizers believed the party prioritized “insider interests” over broader member concerns.

Yet implementing an open-door policy poses challenges. Critics argue that without structural reforms, such efforts risk appearing superficial. “Reintegration isn’t just about saying, ‘Come back,’” says Kwesi Prempeh, a governance expert. “It requires addressing the root causes of discontent—whether it’s unequal resource allocation or lack of voice in decision-making.”

Jinapor’s nod to wooing NDC members also raises eyebrows. While cross-party defections are not uncommon in Ghanaian politics, openly targeting rivals risks backlash. NDC communications director Sammy Gyamfi dismissed the overture as “desperation,” accusing the NPP of “failing to govern competently” and resorting to “poaching” tactics.

For the NPP, the stakes are high. With the economy grappling with inflation and a debt crisis, the party’s electoral fortunes may hinge on its ability to project unity and expand its coalition. As Jinapor put it: “Every hand matters when building a house. Today, we need all hands on deck.” Whether the party’s leadership heeds this call—and how it balances reconciliation with accountability—could shape Ghana’s political landscape long beyond 2028.