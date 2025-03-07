NPP Leader Decries Partisan Loyalty Over National Unity in Ghana’s Governance

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a prominent member of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a sharp critique of the deepening political divisions in the country, lamenting that partisan interests continue to overshadow national cohesion 68 years after independence.

Known widely as Chairman Coka, the politician voiced his concerns following the government’s decision to dismiss public sector employees hired shortly after the December 7, 2024 elections, allegedly due to their ties to the opposition NPP.

In a social media post that has sparked widespread debate, Coka condemned the practice of terminating appointments based on political affiliation, calling it a symptom of Ghana’s failure to prioritize collective progress over party loyalty. “Our love for political parties still eclipses our love for Ghana,” he wrote. “It is disheartening that after 68 years, governments still punish citizens simply for their party links. We must unite as one nation, not factions.”

The dismissals, which target workers recruited in the immediate aftermath of the 2024 polls, have drawn accusations of political victimization. While the government has yet to formally justify the move, critics argue it reflects a recurring cycle where incoming administrations purge civil service roles filled by predecessors—a practice that undermines institutional stability and entrenches polarization.

Coka’s remarks resonate amid longstanding grievances over the politicization of Ghana’s public sector. Analysts note that such partisan maneuvers erode trust in governance and deter skilled professionals from contributing to national development. “This isn’t merely about jobs,” said political scientist. “It’s about whether Ghana can mature into a democracy where state institutions serve the people, not parties.”

The NPP leader’s appeal for unity arrives as Ghana grapples with economic challenges and social inequities exacerbated by global pressures. His message, invoking the nation’s founding ideals, urges a return to principles that elevate national interest above political rivalry.

As reactions pour in, civil society groups have echoed calls for legislative safeguards to insulate public sector employment from partisan interference. For now, Coka’s plea stands as a poignant reminder of the work ahead: transforming Ghana’s political culture from one of division to one rooted in shared purpose.