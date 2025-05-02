NPP Leader Warns of Judicial Crisis Ahead of Anti-Suspension Protest

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Frank Davies has urged Ghanaians to prioritize safeguarding judicial independence over partisan rhetoric amid escalating tensions following Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s suspension.

Speaking ahead of a planned NPP-led demonstration on May 5, Davies framed the controversy as a pivotal test for Ghana’s democracy, warning of a “systematic assault” on the judiciary’s autonomy.

“This is not a political fight but a national crisis threatening the foundation of our justice system,” Davies declared, referencing the suspension initiated by President John Mahama’s administration after petitions against Torkornoo established a prima facie case. The NPP has condemned the move as unconstitutional, mobilizing a multi-party protest to demand accountability.

Davies, a prominent legal figure within the NPP, called for public vigilance, urging citizens to disregard divisive political exchanges and focus on broader implications. “History will judge us if we allow the judiciary’s independence to be hanged,” he stated, noting the Trade Union Congress’s (TUC) public appeal for caution during recent engagements with Mahama.

The Chief Justice’s suspension has deepened political fractures, with critics arguing the process undermines constitutional safeguards. The NPP alleges the action mirrors past attempts to weaken judicial oversight, citing concerns over due process and transparency. Meanwhile, government officials maintain the suspension aligns with legal protocols for addressing grievances against judicial officers.

As demonstrators prepare to march, the debate underscores Ghana’s fragile balance between executive authority and institutional checks. Similar clashes over judicial independence have arisen in other African democracies, where polarized politics often strain separation of powers. Analysts stress that the outcome could set precedents for handling high-profile judicial disputes, particularly as Ghana approaches the 2028 election cycle.

The protest’s broader resonance will depend on public perception of fairness in Torkornoo’s suspension and the judiciary’s ability to operate free from political interference. For now, Davies’ rallying cry amplifies calls for dialogue to reconcile governance imperatives with the rule of law a challenge echoing far beyond Ghana’s borders.