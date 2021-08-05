NPP leadership and government sympathise with bereaved families of two party executives

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region on Wednesday, visited and sympathised with the bereaved families of the two party executives who passed on recently.

Mr Kofi Darko, the Deputy Bono Regional Organiser, and former Organiser of the party in the then Brong-Ahafo Region died on Tuesday, August 3, while Mr Gabriel Kwame Awuah, the party Council of Elders chair passed on two weeks ago.

They were 67, and 81 years old respectively.

Led by Mr Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as ‘Abronye’ the delegation comprised Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Mensah, the first Vice-Chairman, Mr Kofi Boateng, the Regional Secretary, and other party executives and supporters.

Mr Baffoe told the bereaved families the party had already informed the national leadership and the government about the deaths and assured the party’s support towards their befitting burial.

He explained that the NPP in the country and the government, in general, were shocked about the sudden demise of the “two great patriots and statesmen”, whose deaths he said remained a big blow to the party in the region.

Mr Baffoe extended President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Buwawia, and the entire leadership of the NPP condolences to the bereaved families.