NPP Leadership Under Fire as Former PNC Official Warns Against 2024 Repeat

Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has issued a scathing critique of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) current leadership, warning that retaining the same executives would guarantee another electoral defeat in 2028.

His remarks follow reports that the NPP is struggling to pay its staff salaries just four months after exiting government.

In a pointed Facebook post, Mohammed questioned the competence and visibility of the NPP’s national executives, particularly highlighting their absence during critical moments of the 2024 campaign. “Many of these leaders lack charisma, drive, and sincerity,” he wrote, singling out the party’s General Secretary for failing to engage in substantive policy debates with counterparts from rival parties.

The financial challenges facing the NPP including its reported reliance on donations from potential flagbearer aspirants to cover operational costs have raised broader concerns about the party’s organizational health. Mohammed framed the issue as symptomatic of deeper leadership deficiencies, arguing that a failure to overhaul the party’s top brass would condemn the NPP to “relive the tragedy of 2024.”

Political analysts note that Mohammed’s intervention taps into growing internal unease about the NPP’s post-election direction. With the party yet to announce a timeline for its next national executive elections, his comments may fuel calls for renewal ahead of the 2028 race. The NPP has not publicly responded to the criticism, but insiders suggest the financial and structural challenges cited could intensify debates about the party’s future leadership model.

Context: The NPP’s current struggles mirror a recurring pattern in Ghanaian politics, where governing parties often face organizational and financial strain after transitioning to opposition. How the party addresses these issues and whether it heeds warnings like Mohammed’s could determine its ability to mount a credible comeback bid.