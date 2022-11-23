NPP leadership urges Parliamentary Caucus to participate in 2023 Budget presentation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership has asked its Parliamentary Caucus to attend to all Government Businesses, including the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation and all connected matters in Parliament.

This is in a statement jointly signed by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, issued at the end of a meeting between the NPP Parliamentary Caucus and the Party Leadership.

The statement said at a meeting on the 22nd of November 2022, involving the NPP Majority Caucus, the Leadership of the Party and the Council of Elders, it had been agreed by all to refocus and recline to the earlier position requested by the President- the demand be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which would feed into the 2023 Budget.

It said the President would act upon the initial request of the NPP Parliamentary Caucus after the conclusion of those matters.

“In the meantime, the Leadership of the Parliamentary Group and the Leadership of the Party counselled the Members of the Parliamentary Party to resort to the Caucus communication channels and, to the largest extent possible, work together as one Caucus unit,” it said.

The Government’s 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation to Parliament is slated for Thursday, November 24.