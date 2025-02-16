NPP Legal Chair Slams Special Prosecutor Over “Contradictory” Case Handling

Frank Davies, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constitutional and Legal Committee, has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), accusing the agency of inconsistent reasoning and procedural missteps in a recent high-profile case.

During a Saturday appearance on Joy News’ Newsfile, Davies dismissed the OSP’s public defense of its actions as illogical, claiming the explanations “do not add up.”

“How can what he has said be a defense of what happened?” Davies asked, referring to the Special Prosecutor’s remarks. “If this is how he communicates, then, with all due respect, he is casting a very poor picture of the office.” The legal expert argued that the OSP’s narrative lacked coherence, making it difficult for the public to discern a clear rationale behind its decisions.

Central to Davies’ criticism is the OSP’s handling of a summons issued to an individual who was outside Ghana at the time. According to Davies, the subject’s lawyers engaged in a formal exchange of correspondence with the OSP, fulfilling procedural obligations. “Whether he is a person of interest or a suspect is neither here nor there,” Davies stated. “There was a line of communication.” He emphasized that established protocols exist for situations where a summoned individual cannot immediately comply, including provisions for medical delays.

The dispute escalated over the OSP’s rejection of a medical note submitted by the individual, who cited health reasons for postponing an appearance. Davies highlighted the irony in the OSP dismissing the document as insufficient while failing to formally request further medical records. “You ask a pointed question—why didn’t they request a medical report if they were so minded?” Davies said. “He [the OSP] replied, ‘That’s not our business, and we’re not interested.’”

For Davies, this response exposed a troubling disregard for due process. “This was just an attempt to evade,” he concluded, suggesting the OSP prioritized expediency over accountability. His remarks underscore growing scrutiny of the agency’s methods, particularly its balancing act between aggressive anti-corruption rhetoric and adherence to legal standards.

Observers note that the clash reflects broader tensions between Ghana’s political and judicial institutions, with the OSP’s mandate to combat graft often colliding with procedural pushback from influential figures. Davies’ vocal critique amplifies calls for transparency, as critics question whether the agency’s tactics risk undermining its own credibility in the pursuit of justice.

The OSP has yet to respond publicly to Davies’ latest remarks, leaving room for further debate over whether its approach signals efficiency—or overreach.