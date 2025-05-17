NPP Legal Member Criticizes Sammy Gyamfi’s Apology as Insulting

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Legal Directorate, Ishaq Ibrahim, has strongly criticized Sammy Gyamfi, Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), over his recent apology.

The apology followed a widely circulated video showing Gyamfi handing U.S. dollars to Evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum, Ibrahim dismissed the apology as insincere, noting it was directed exclusively at National Democratic Congress (NDC) members. “Look at his apology; it was an insult. Why is the apology directed only to NDC members?” he questioned.

Ibrahim condemned Gyamfi’s actions in the video as “morally wrong,” regardless of the amount involved. “What Sammy Gyamfi did was inappropriate. For me, regardless of how much was given, how does he appear like?” he stated. He also raised concerns about public trust, given Gyamfi’s role at Goldbod: “Now that he is in charge of Goldbod and is seen giving out dollars, what would people say?”

The legal practitioner called for state institutions to investigate the source of the money shown in the video. “At least let the state institutions investigate for us to find out how many of such monies he has, where did he get them from?” he urged.

Ibrahim further criticized the Presidency’s response to the incident, arguing that merely cautioning Gyamfi was insufficient. “To just leave it and say he has been cautioned, then come back to say he has done nothing wrong the President is acting unethically,” he asserted.

The controversy underscores broader debates about ethical standards in Ghanaian politics, particularly for officials in sensitive roles like Goldbod, which oversees the country’s gold trade. Gyamfi’s apology and the subsequent backlash highlight tensions between political accountability and public perception.