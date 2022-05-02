NPP Likely To Lose Ayensuano Seat With Aye-Paye In 2024

….As He Stands Accused of Manipulating Ayensuano Constituency Elections

The Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Aye Paye, has been accused of illegally manipulating the recently held constituency executive elections in the area.

He was accused of sharing clothes, huge sums of monies to lure delegates in support of his preferred candidates.

It is alleged that the Former MP was seen declaring his support to some candidates which causes a lot of confusion on the grounds.

Allegedly, the illegal role played by the former MP, according to information was to help him secure his parliamentary ambitions in the coming months.

One of the Chairmanship Contestants, Ernest Asante (Toroo), who spoke with this reporter said “I expected our former MP to act neutrally on the day rather going around sharing monies and other materials as well as polluting delegates’ mind against other candidates who are young, dynamic and energetic people who are poised to help the party wrestle power from the NDC”.

Toroo noted that the action by the Former MP negatively affected rightful candidates’ chances of getting the nod to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He boldly disclosed that the Ayensuano constituency shall remain an orphan one for the party should Mr. Aye Paye is elected as the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“It was this same attitude of Mr. Aye Paye that made the NPP lose the parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections” Toroo stated.

He challenged the NPP’s top hierarchy to visit the constituency and embark on thorough research about Aye Paye for a comprehensive report ahead of the 2024 elections.

“The party will lose the seat if Aye Paye is imposed on the people of the Ayensuano Constituency” he disclosed

Toroo further stated that he loves the party and with a new candidate represents the part in the 2024 parliamentary elections for the betterment of the NPP.