NPP Loses Mpohor Seat to NDC as Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer is Defeated in Sekondi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suffered another setback in the 2024 elections, losing the Mpohor parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC’s candidate, Bentil Godfred Henry, secured 11,680 votes, defeating the NPP’s John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, who garnered 8,299 votes.

This loss adds to the growing list of traditionally NPP strongholds where the party has been ousted by the NDC in this election cycle.

In a separate development, the NPP’s Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer has been ousted from his position as Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the Western Region. According to the certified results from the Electoral Commission, Egyapa Mercer received 1,084 votes, or 42.94% of the total valid votes, while NDC’s Blay Nyameke Armah won decisively with 14,558 votes, or 56.40%.

Both defeats highlight the shifting political landscape in Ghana as the NDC gains ground in constituencies previously dominated by the NPP.