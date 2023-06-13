NPP maintains November 4 for National Congress

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revised timelines for the election of its parliamentary and presidential candidates for the 2024 general election.

This follows an emergency Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, a statement signed and issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, said.

It, however, maintained Saturday, November 4 for the holding of its National Congress.

Major among the changes was the setting of Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023, as the dates for the vetting of its presidential candidate hopefuls.

Other changes made include the Submission of Vetting Committee’s Report to National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10;

Steering Committee Meeting (Publication of Vetting Report) on Tuesday, July 11;

Submission of Petitions, if any to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) between Wednesday, July 12 to Friday July 14 and the

National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) sitting set for Monday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 18.

The rest are National Council and NEC Meeting -Thursday, July 20 and

Publication of list of qualified Presidential Aspirants set for Friday, July 21, 2023.

For Parliamentary elections, the statement indicated that, the Party had set Tuesday, July 11 for the opening of nomination for “Orphan Constituencies” , adding that, closing of filing of nomination forms was Thursday, August 10, 2023.

It also indicated that, elections (on case-by-case) was slated between September to December 2, 2023.

The Party urged stakeholders to make the new set timelines a reality.

“The party regrets of any inconvenience these changes may cause all parties involved and further assures all of its commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections,” the statement added.