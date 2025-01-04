NPP Majority Accuses Former Security Officials of Orchestrating Violence After 2024 Elections

The NPP Majority in Parliament has raised serious allegations against Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister for National Security, and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, a former National Security Coordinator, accusing them of orchestrating violent incidents linked to the 2024 General Elections.

The alleged violence, reportedly involving individuals affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), includes attacks on government officials and state institutions.

The accusations come just a day after President-elect John Dramani Mahama announced an interim national security team, which includes Quakyi and Gbevlo-Lartey, to oversee security matters before permanent appointments are made.

At a press briefing, Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei expressed alarm over the alleged violence, stating that intelligence reports indicated that certain elements within the NDC leadership, including Quakyi and Gbevlo-Lartey, were behind the unrest. “We have received reliable intelligence indicating that acts of violence and thuggery are being orchestrated by certain elements of the NDC leadership. Totobi Quakyi and Col. (Rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey are key figures behind these thugs, inspiring them to commit violence against innocent Ghanaians,” Appiagyei said.

She also warned that the violence could escalate following Mahama’s swearing-in and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh echoed these concerns, calling on President-elect Mahama to take decisive action to address the alleged violence. “They [the NDC] claim ignorance, yet these hooligans chant their slogans, ‘3y3 Zu, 3y3 Za,’ while causing chaos. If the President-elect does not act, we will be forced to take necessary legal measures to protect the nation’s security and ensure no one takes us for granted,” Annoh-Dompreh remarked.