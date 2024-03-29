NPP Man Rejoins NDC, Party Activists Boo And Hiss

The Buadum School Park in Asankrangwa became the epicenter of political upheaval as Abraham Kofi Asante, hailed as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in political defections in Ghana, faced a torrent of boos and hoots from irate National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathizers and mourners alike.

The incident, which unfolded on March, 9th 2024 during the final funeral rites of the mother of Hon. Eric Afful, Member of Parliament for Amenfi West constituency, shocked onlookers and political neutrals alike.

In a surprising turn of events, Hon Abraham Kofi Asante, amidst the presence of prominent NDC figures, chose to announce his decision to rejoin the NDC from the ruling New Patriotic Party. However, this declaration was met with resounding dissent from NDC sympathizers, who expressed their disapproval through vehement hooting, yelling, and chants of “away.” This unexpected reaction left many political observers and neutrals taken aback.

Delving into the root of the discontent, a staunch NDC sympathizer, speaking anonymously to the media, justified the uproar as a response to what they perceived as Hon. Kofi Asante’s recurring displays of immaturity, selfishness, greed, opportunism, and ingratitude. The sympathizer pointed out that this was the third instance of Hon. Asante switched allegiances, citing his transitions from the NDC to the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) and later to the NPP. They characterized such behavior as emblematic of a “political prostitute” and deemed it unacceptable.

Furthermore, another NDC branch executive, in videos circulated on social media, echoed sentiments expressed by Hon. Kingsley Alban Sumani Bagbin, labeling Hon. Abraham Kofi Asante as “untrustworthy and unreliable.” This characterization stemmed from Hon. Asante’s past actions, including his abrupt resignation as a Member of Parliament for the Wassa Amenfi constituency in 2003, his subsequent affiliations with various political parties, and his recent defection from the NPP to the NDC.

In response to the furor, the Wassa Amenfi West NPP issued a statement seeking to maintain composure and unity within the party ranks following Hon. Asante’s defection. The statement, signed by the constituency secretary, Mathew Donovan Abiyaw, emphasized the importance of remaining steadfast and united during times of political transition. It lamented Hon. Asante’s decision to publicly announce his resignation without prior communication with party leadership, branding it as an act of bad faith.

Highlighting Hon. Kofi Asante’s history of service within the NPP, the statement underscored his tenure as CEO at the Ghana Investment Fund for Telecommunication during Ex-President Kuffuor’s administration, as well as his subsequent role at the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) from 2017 to 2021. It also acknowledged the significant support and resources provided to him during the 2020 General elections, noting his well-funded campaign as a testament to the party’s backing.

He hinted that the party is highly resolute and poised to win the seat from the NDC in Wassa Amenfi West, calling on all to rally behind the formidable, astute, accessible, philanthropic, affable, and competent NPP Parliamentary candidate , Hon Kwasi Afrifa to restore hope to the constituency as the Member of Parliament in the December 7th, 2024 elections, he noted.