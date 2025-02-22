NPP Member Alleges Contract Favoritism in Akufo-Addo Government

A prominent member of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has publicly accused former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of diverting a government contract intended for him to the son of a presidential advisor, reigniting debates about fairness within the party’s leadership.

Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, a vocal NPP loyalist, claimed his years of service to the party were met with neglect during President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two-term administration, despite his role as a staunch defender of the government’s policies.

Speaking candidly on Wontumi Radio, Abronye DC revealed that his sole opportunity for a state contract—facilitated by Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO)—was abruptly blocked by Ofori-Atta. He alleged the contract was later awarded to the son of Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, in what he described as a glaring example of insider favoritism. “After everything I’ve done for this party, I was pushed aside. The contract meant for me went to Bediatuo’s son. What message does this send to grassroots supporters?” he questioned.

The accusations have sparked fresh scrutiny of patronage networks within the NPP, long criticized by opponents for concentrating opportunities among a select few. Abronye’s claims, while unproven, touch on simmering tensions between party loyalists and high-ranking officials accused of prioritizing personal connections over merit. Analysts suggest such grievances could deepen internal rifts as the NPP prepares for a contentious election cycle.

Political commentator Dr. Esther Owusu noted, “Abronye’s frustration reflects a broader disillusionment among party foot soldiers who feel excluded from the benefits of power. When loyalty isn’t reciprocated, it risks eroding the very base that sustains political movements.”

Ofori-Atta and the presidency have yet to respond to the allegations. However, the controversy underscores ongoing debates about accountability in Ghana’s political landscape, where accusations of nepotism often clash with promises of equitable governance. For now, Abronye’s revelations serve as a stark reminder of the volatile intersection between ambition, loyalty, and power in the battle for Ghana’s future.