NPP Member Ayew Afriyie Hints at Bawumia as 2028 Presidential Candidate

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suggested that the party may once again present Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

Dr. Afriyie’s comments come on the heels of the party’s performance in the 2024 election, where he believes Bawumia’s individual popularity remained unaffected despite the results.

According to Dr. Afriyie, the data from the 2024 election suggests that voter apathy stemmed not from a lack of support for Dr. Bawumia, but rather due to discontent with then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He emphasized that the party has no reason to abandon Dr. Bawumia as its future candidate, given his significant efforts to build a solid public profile.

“NPP is still going to present Dr. Bawumia again,” Dr. Afriyie confidently stated. “NPP will definitely present Bawumia again. But why would you want to change Bawumia? John Mahama lost by a huge margin, but people suggested he needs to be brought back to contest because he had marketed himself very well. I can say the same for Dr. Bawumia.”

Dr. Afriyie went on to draw historical parallels, noting that several key political figures in Ghana’s history, including former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills, and even Akufo-Addo, had contested multiple times before eventually winning the presidency. He argued that in Ghana’s democratic process, persistence is often key to success.

“In our democracy, people try several times before they win elections. You can cite Kufuor, Mills, and even Akufo-Addo—they contested three times before they won the elections,” he pointed out.

Dr. Afriyie’s remarks signal confidence within the NPP regarding Dr. Bawumia’s prospects for the 2028 race, as the party looks to build on the vice president’s strong public presence and political experience. As the political landscape evolves, it remains to be seen how the NPP will navigate the selection of its next presidential candidate, but Dr. Afriyie’s comments highlight the possibility of continuity with Bawumia at the helm.