New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Mpohor Constituency have commended the District Chief Executive (DCE) and party elders for working in unity to ensure the party’s victory in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

They said Mr Asaah Mensah’s contributions to the party during the campaign made a huge difference, resulting in a victory for the party.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Francis Awotwe, a leading member of the NPP in the Mpohor Constituency, thanked the electorate for retaining the Mpohor Seat in Parliament to support the President-Elect to deliver on his vision for the country.

“This is the only seat apart from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat in the galamsey prone areas that was won by the party. We indeed have every reason to celebrate this great victory and appreciate the efforts of the DCE and the party Elders,” he emphasized.

He appreciated members of the party, particularly the Party Executives and Campaign Team members at the Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station levels and volunteers for their gallant works in achieving the feat.