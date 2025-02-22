NPP MP Amoah Slams NDC as “Propaganda-Driven,” Questions Policy Credibility

Former Deputy Finance Minister Stephen Amoah has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), dismissing its policy proposals as “propaganda and lies” while accusing the party of lacking a coherent vision for economic development.

The Nhyiaeso MP, known for his blunt rhetoric, doubled down on his governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) record during a heated interview on Asaase Radio, framing the NDC as ideologically adrift and incapable of substantive governance.

“What is the policy of the NDC? Tell me right now,” Amoah challenged, arguing that while the NPP openly embraces capitalist principles, it has balanced pro-business reforms with social interventions like free senior high school and targeted welfare programs. “We’ve veered into social issues despite our capitalistic roots,” he said, contrasting this with what he called the NDC’s failure to implement “expansionary fiscal policies” that could spur private sector growth.

Amoah, a vocal defender of the Akufo-Addo administration’s economic record, insisted the NDC’s socialist-leaning platform has produced little beyond empty promises. “As socialistic as they claim to be, none of their policies have ever had real national impact or tenacity. Never. It’s just propaganda and lies,” he declared, without citing specific examples. His remarks reflect deepening political tensions as Ghana’s 2024 election cycle approaches, with both major parties jostling to frame the narrative on economic management.

The NDC, which has positioned itself as a champion of social equity, has previously criticized the NPP for austerity measures and rising living costs. However, Amoah’s attack underscores the NPP’s strategy to paint its rivals as unserious on economic issues—a charge the NDC has repeatedly denied, pointing to past infrastructure projects and social programs under Mahama’s presidency.

Political analysts note the irony in Amoah’s critique. While he accuses the NDC of lacking policy depth, his own party faces scrutiny over Ghana’s record-high debt, inflation, and a recent IMF bailout. His emphasis on private sector expansion also sidesteps debates about inequality, with critics arguing NPP policies favor urban elites over rural communities.

The NDC has yet to formally respond to Amoah’s comments, but the exchange highlights a broader trend of Ghana’s political discourse tilting toward personality-driven clashes rather than detailed policy debates. For voters, the duel raises familiar questions: Can either party move beyond rhetoric to address stagnant wages, unemployment, and systemic corruption? Or will the next election hinge on who shouts loudest?

As Amoah’s provocation ricochets through media cycles, one thing is clear: In Ghana’s polarized landscape, accusations of “propaganda” often tell us less about the target—and more about the accuser’s battle to control the narrative.