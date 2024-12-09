NPP MP Apologizes to Ghanaians for Party’s Loss in 2024 Elections

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, has issued a public apology to the people of Ghana on behalf of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following its defeat in the 2024 elections.

The NPP’s loss to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), marked by a significant margin and a considerable loss of parliamentary seats, reflects widespread discontent with the party’s leadership. Complaints from within the party have also surfaced, with many expressing dissatisfaction over the eight years of governance under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Assafuah acknowledged the people’s dissatisfaction and expressed regret on behalf of the government. “We accept the sentiments of the Ghanaian people. We are sorry,” he wrote, admitting the party’s failure and emphasizing the need for reflection and learning from their mistakes during their time in power.

Assafuah’s apology comes in the wake of the NPP’s electoral defeat, which has prompted introspection within the party as they seek to address the concerns and frustrations voiced by voters across the country.