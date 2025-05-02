NPP MP Cautions Against Divisive Rhetoric as 2028 Flagbearer Race Heats Up

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, has urged party members to exercise restraint in their public statements to prevent internal fractures ahead of the party’s 2028 flagbearer contest.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions following former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong’s formal declaration of intent to vie for the leadership position.

Speaking during an interview on Wontumi TV, Afriyie emphasized the need for unity, citing lessons from the 2024 general elections. He recounted how opposition parties exploited leaked audio recordings of NPP members criticizing one another, particularly in the Ashanti Region, to undermine campaign efforts. “Whether it is Ken winning or Bawumia, they must guard their voice,” he said, referencing the circulation of damaging recordings during the election period. “Careless remarks can be weaponized to derail our objectives.”

Afriyie stressed discipline in communication as the party conducts its post-election “Thank You” tour, aimed at appreciating supporters. “After contesting, we must guard our tongues,” he added, underscoring the fragility of internal cohesion during leadership transitions.

The call for caution follows Kennedy Agyapong’s announcement of his flagbearer ambitions, a move accompanied by his abrupt withdrawal from the ongoing tour. Agyapong cited a violent incident during a tour event, where a student was reportedly stabbed by a security team member linked to NPP figure Ali Suraj. “If they treat students like this, what will happen to my supporters?” Agyapong questioned, expressing concerns over safety.

Agyapong stated he stepped back to allow Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s 2024 flagbearer, to conclude the tour without distractions. He confirmed informing Dr. Bawumia and the party’s General Secretary of his decision, both of whom endorsed the move.

The developments highlight growing fissures within the NPP as it navigates post-election reflection and prepares for a contentious leadership race. Analysts note that internal discord, if unchecked, could weaken the party’s position against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028. Historical precedents, such as the NDC’s resurgence after internal reforms, illustrate the consequences of unresolved factionalism.

Political observers argue that Agyapong’s bid introduces both vigor and volatility. Known for his outspoken style, his candidacy may galvanize grassroots support but risks deepening rifts if not managed carefully. Meanwhile, Afriyie’s warnings reflect broader anxieties within the party about maintaining a united front amid heightened scrutiny.

As the NPP balances introspection with strategic positioning, the coming months will test its ability to harmonize ambition with collective discipline. The outcome could shape not only its leadership trajectory but also its electoral viability in a rapidly evolving political landscape.