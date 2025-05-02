NPP MP Criticizes Inclusion of Rivals in Bawumia’s ‘Thank You Tour’ as Misstep

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore, has openly criticized the party’s decision to involve former flagbearer aspirants in Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s “Thank You Tour,” calling the strategy unnecessary and counterproductive.

In a candid interview on Wontumi TV’s Oheneba program, Afriyie argued that the tour intended to express gratitude to voters after the 2024 elections should have exclusively spotlighted Bawumia as the party’s leader. “I have been against this tour format from the start. There was no need to bring aspirants together,” he stated. “It was Bawumia who led us into the election; he alone should be thanking the people.”

The MP clarified that his opposition stems from strategic concerns, not personal animosity. Despite maintaining a “good friendship” with fellow aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, Afriyie emphasized he does not support Agyapong politically. “Ken knows I don’t back him, but we engage respectfully when issues arise,” he said, dismissing suggestions of internal hostility. His remarks follow Agyapong’s recent withdrawal from the tour after a violent incident in Kumasi, which heightened tensions between rival factions.

Afriyie’s critique underscores deepening divisions within the NPP over how to balance post-election unity with individual ambitions. The “Thank You Tour,” initially framed as a unifying gesture, has instead exposed rifts, particularly between supporters of Bawumia and Agyapong. Analysts suggest that incorporating multiple aspirants risked reviving primary election rivalries, diverting attention from the party’s collective message.

The lawmaker’s stance reflects broader unease among some NPP members about the tour’s execution. While Bawumia’s camp views the initiative as vital for grassroots engagement, critics argue it has prioritized symbolism over substance amid pressing national challenges. Afriyie’s comments amplify calls for the party to streamline its public engagements ahead of the next electoral cycle, focusing on cohesive leadership rather than accommodating competing figures.

The NPP has yet to formally respond to Afriyie’s assessment, but his intervention highlights the delicate task of managing internal dissent while projecting unity. As the party navigates these tensions, the fallout from the tour could influence its approach to future campaigns, particularly in reconciling the visibility of high-profile members with the need for a singular, authoritative public voice.

Political observers note that such internal critiques, while risky, may prompt recalibration. “Public airing of disagreements can be damaging, but it also signals a demand for strategic clarity,” said Accra-based analyst. “The NPP’s challenge is to absorb feedback without appearing fractured.” For now, the party’s ability to harmonize diverse perspectives will be critical as it prepares to defend its record and counter opposition narratives in the coming years.