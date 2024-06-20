NPP MP Predicts Bawumia’s Landslide Victory in 2024 Election

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has boldly projected a commanding win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Nyarko expressed unwavering confidence that Vice President Bawumia will break the eight-year political cycle, continuing the successful trajectory set by President Nana Addo’s administration.

In his forecast, Nyarko asserted that Bawumia will secure a decisive victory with the highest number of legitimate votes cast, eliminating the need for a runoff election. He emphasized the certainty of the NPP’s triumph, underscoring it as an unshakable outcome.

“Bawumia is poised to emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections without contest. The NPP, under his leadership, will achieve an indisputable mandate,” Nyarko affirmed.

Echoing the need for concerted efforts to ensure a resounding electoral success, Nyarko reiterated his belief that Bawumia’s leadership will also secure a parliamentary majority, solidifying the party’s governance agenda.

“The upcoming elections will cement Dr. Bawumia’s presidency. Having already broken the eight-year cycle, we are poised for success through diligent efforts,” he concluded.