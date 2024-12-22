NPP MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah Calls December 7 Elections Outcome ‘Shocking,’ Urges Party Reflection for 2028

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, has expressed his shock over the outcome of Ghana’s December 7 elections, urging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reflect on their loss and prepare for the 2028 election cycle.

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on The Key Points on December 21, Assafuah acknowledged his initial optimism about the NPP’s chances, citing the government’s significant achievements in infrastructure development, poverty alleviation, and education policies, particularly the Free Senior High School initiative. However, he conceded that the verdict of the Ghanaian electorate indicated a shift in voter expectations.

“I was fully convinced that the New Patriotic Party would be given another mandate because of the good policies of this government. Unfortunately, the people of Ghana thought otherwise, and they’ve passed a verdict. We have to accept it and reflect on what didn’t go well,” Assafuah said, emphasizing the importance of learning from the election results.

Despite significant progress made in his constituency—including road construction, educational infrastructure, and scholarship programs—Assafuah acknowledged that these efforts may not have fully addressed the evolving needs and expectations of voters. He pointed to the growing sophistication of the electorate as a key factor in the election outcome.

“The Ghanaian voter is becoming more sophisticated, and it is our responsibility to meet their expectations,” he remarked, stressing the need for the NPP to adapt and rebuild trust with the electorate.

As the NPP looks ahead, Assafuah called for party members to focus on addressing any perceived shortcomings and fostering stronger connections with the people to regain their confidence ahead of the next election.